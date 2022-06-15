Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,780 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.