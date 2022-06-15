Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,776 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.