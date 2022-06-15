Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,856 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $340.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.