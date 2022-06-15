Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

