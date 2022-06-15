Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

