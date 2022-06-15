Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Man Group plc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $211.68 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

