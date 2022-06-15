Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,712,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.14 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.