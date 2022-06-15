Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

