Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
