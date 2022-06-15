Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

