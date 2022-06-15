Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

