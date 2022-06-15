Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 100.2% in May

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 15th total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

