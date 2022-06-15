Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

