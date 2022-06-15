Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

