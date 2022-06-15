Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.