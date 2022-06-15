BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BCE were worth $312,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

