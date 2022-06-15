Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
