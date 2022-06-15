Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

