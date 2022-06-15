Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.