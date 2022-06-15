Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.06.

BBY stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 415,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

