BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

