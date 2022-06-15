BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) versus iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Analysis

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackLine and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $425.71 million 9.48 -$100.08 million ($1.47) -46.30 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.20 -$19.57 million ($0.15) -4.18

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -19.28% -12.37% -1.84% iClick Interactive Asia Group -5.25% -4.23% -2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackLine and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 4 0 2.67 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

BlackLine currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,653.27%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats BlackLine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type thereby ensuring both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

