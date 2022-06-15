BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EGF stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 388,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

