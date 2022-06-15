BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the zero research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 17.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.96 and a 52-week high of 29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

