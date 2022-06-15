BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,052,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,216 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,833 shares during the period.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.31 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

