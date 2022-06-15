Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $10.34 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $330.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

