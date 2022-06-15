Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

