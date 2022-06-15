Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,565,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,169,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.