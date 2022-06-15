Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000. Nutrien comprises 5.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.84.

NYSE:NTR opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

