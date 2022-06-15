Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,006,000. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.