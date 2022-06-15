Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for 6.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSE AA opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

