Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

