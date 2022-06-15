Bornite Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises approximately 3.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.