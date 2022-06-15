Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 million and a PE ratio of 610.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $25,367,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

