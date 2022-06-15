BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.02.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.