Brokerages Set National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Target Price at $45.33

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NBHC opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

