Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $21.71

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,866 shares of company stock worth $16,352,365. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after purchasing an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

