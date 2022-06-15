California State Teachers Retirement System Has $126.94 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $126,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $1,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

