California State Teachers Retirement System Has $154.74 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $154,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.35 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

