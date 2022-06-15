California State Teachers Retirement System Has $177.98 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $177,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,951.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,270.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

