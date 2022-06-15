Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE CANF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

