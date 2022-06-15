Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAN. Benchmark started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.