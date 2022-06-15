Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAN. Benchmark started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Canaan stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
