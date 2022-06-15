Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.583 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.