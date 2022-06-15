Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

CADL stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.