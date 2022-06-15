Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.