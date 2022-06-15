Castellan Group Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

