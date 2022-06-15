Castellan Group Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castellan Group trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

