Castellan Group Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castellan Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,901,000 after purchasing an additional 848,662 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,842 shares of company stock worth $18,069,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

