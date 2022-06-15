Castellan Group Takes $226,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

