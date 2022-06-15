Castellan Group Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $382.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

