Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 58.8% in May

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

