Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.