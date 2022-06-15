Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

